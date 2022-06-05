Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Bought by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,544 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.08% of Southern Copper worth $36,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

SCCO opened at $63.44 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $53.36 and a 12-month high of $79.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.55.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 42.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 112.87%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.30.

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 200,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $14,988,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

