Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Sonoco Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

NYSE SON traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.56. The stock had a trading volume of 365,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,443. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.94 and a 200 day moving average of $59.12. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $54.34 and a 52-week high of $68.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 23.98% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -502.55%.

In related news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $104,779.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,691.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 112,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 804,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,945,000 after acquiring an additional 79,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 23,955 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

