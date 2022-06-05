Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.73

Shares of Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.73 and traded as low as $25.30. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $25.88, with a volume of 23,437 shares traded.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Get Sonic Healthcare alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average of $27.73.

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services in Australia. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology; diagnostic imaging/radiology, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry; and primary care medical services comprising general practice services, occupational health services, remote health services, community and home nursing services, primary care research programs, health assessment technologies, clinical trials, and chronic disease management programs to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.