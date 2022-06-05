Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Rating) (TSE:SLR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solitario is a gold, silver, platinum-palladium, and base metal exploration company actively exploring in Brazil, Mexico and Peru. Solitario has significant business relationships with Anglo Platinum, Newmont Mining and Votorantim Metais. Solitario has approximately US$24 million in cash and marketable securities and no debt. Solitario is traded on the American Stock Exchange (AMEX: XPL) and on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: SLR). “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $0.90 price target on shares of Solitario Zinc in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

XPL stock opened at $0.72 on Thursday. Solitario Zinc has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.71 million, a P/E ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 1.47.

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Rating) (TSE:SLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Solitario Zinc will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Solitario Zinc by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 60,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29,717 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Solitario Zinc by 410.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Solitario Zinc by 235.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its stake in shares of Solitario Zinc by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Solitario Zinc by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 529,335 shares during the period. 9.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of zinc and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds a 50% operating interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.

