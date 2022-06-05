SMG Industries (OTCMKTS:SMGI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.26

SMG Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMGI – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.26 and traded as low as $0.19. SMG Industries shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26.
SMG Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMGI)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SMG Industries (SMGI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
Receive News & Ratings for SMG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.