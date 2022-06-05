SMG Industries (OTCMKTS:SMGI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.26

SMG Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMGI – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.26 and traded as low as $0.19. SMG Industries shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26.

SMG Industries Company Profile

SMG Industries Inc operates as a transportation company in the United States. It transports infrastructure components, including bridge beams and power generation transformers; wind energy components; and midstream compressors. The company is also involved in the heavy haul of production equipment, heat exchangers, coolers, construction equipment, and refinery components; transportation of natural gas compressors; flatbed freight; and crane services used to set equipment on compressor stations, pipeline infrastructure, and load drilling rig components.

