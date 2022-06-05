Smaugs NFT Market Capitalization Tops $414,805.61 (SMG)

Smaugs NFT (SMG) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Smaugs NFT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Smaugs NFT has a market cap of $414,805.61 and approximately $25,692.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Smaugs NFT has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 94.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.86 or 0.00254562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.08 or 0.00439884 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00031588 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Profile

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Smaugs NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smaugs NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smaugs NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smaugs NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

