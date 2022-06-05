SmartMesh Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.85 Million (SMT)

SmartMesh (SMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One SmartMesh coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. SmartMesh has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and approximately $19,015.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SmartMesh has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,922.61 or 1.00039326 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001993 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001678 BTC.

SmartMesh Profile

SmartMesh is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 coins. SmartMesh’s official website is smartmesh.io . SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

