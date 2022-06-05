Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silverback Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its ImmunoTAC technology platform, develop systemically delivered, tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections and other serious diseases. Silverback Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

Get Silverback Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright cut Silverback Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Jonestrading lowered Silverback Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Silverback Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Silverback Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Silverback Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Silverback Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.15.

Silverback Therapeutics stock opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. Silverback Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $126.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that Silverback Therapeutics will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBTX. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 24.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 52.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 39.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,227,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,252,000 after buying an additional 348,296 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 155.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silverback Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of chronic viral infections, cancer, and other serious diseases. The company offers SBT8230 to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection by eliciting an anti-viral immune response by targeting TLR8 activation to the liver.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silverback Therapeutics (SBTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silverback Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverback Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.