Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sigma Lithium Corporation is involved in producing battery-grade lithium. Sigma Lithium Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

SGML has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Sigma Lithium stock opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.28. Sigma Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts forecast that Sigma Lithium will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at $11,466,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sigma Lithium by 352.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 31,026 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at $1,123,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

