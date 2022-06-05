ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Receives $44.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

SSTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of ShotSpotter from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ SSTI traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,014. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.82. ShotSpotter has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $51.50.

In other ShotSpotter news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 3,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $111,256.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,059,683. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Randall Hawks acquired 6,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.82 per share, for a total transaction of $199,644.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,798 shares of company stock worth $297,383 in the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in ShotSpotter by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 51,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in ShotSpotter by 19.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 69,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in ShotSpotter in the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. State Street Corp grew its position in ShotSpotter by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in ShotSpotter in the first quarter worth approximately $582,000. 59.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics to deter a broad set of crime types.

