Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €138.00 by Barclays

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2022

Barclays set a €138.00 ($148.39) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAEGet Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SAE. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($134.41) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($158.06) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($86.02) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Warburg Research set a €144.00 ($154.84) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($216.13) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday, May 30th.

Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €94.94 ($102.09) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €83.93 and its 200-day moving average is €100.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.02, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.21. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €65.28 ($70.19) and a 1 year high of €182.00 ($195.70). The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.89.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.