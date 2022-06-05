Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €138.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €138.00 ($148.39) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SAE. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($134.41) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($158.06) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($86.02) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Warburg Research set a €144.00 ($154.84) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($216.13) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday, May 30th.

Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €94.94 ($102.09) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €83.93 and its 200-day moving average is €100.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.02, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.21. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €65.28 ($70.19) and a 1 year high of €182.00 ($195.70). The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.89.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

