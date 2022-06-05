Shield Protocol Price Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (SHIELD) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. Over the last week, Shield Protocol has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001422 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $103,381.71 and $36.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Shield Protocol alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 549.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,556.36 or 0.08596938 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.58 or 0.00445853 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00031462 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.