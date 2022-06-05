ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOW. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 671.4% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,613,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $101,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,763 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,203. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $639.84.

NOW stock opened at $492.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $486.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $552.49. The stock has a market cap of $98.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 447.71, a PEG ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $406.47 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

