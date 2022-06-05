ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 75.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOW. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 671.4% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.04, for a total value of $406,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.81, for a total value of $3,674,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,664.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,763 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,203 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $692.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow to $594.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $639.84.

ServiceNow stock opened at $492.48 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $406.47 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $486.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $552.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.72 billion, a PE ratio of 447.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

