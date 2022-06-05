Serum Hits Market Cap of $275.33 Million (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Serum has a total market cap of $275.33 million and $46.70 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00003481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Serum has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,053.21 or 1.00009966 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003329 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002009 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001665 BTC.

SRM is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 263,244,669 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

