SentinelOne (NYSE:S) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Morgan Stanley

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SentinelOne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of S opened at $23.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.70. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $78.53.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.64 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 121.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.75%. The business’s revenue was up 109.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $64,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nicholas Warner sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,576,545 shares of company stock valued at $55,009,239 over the last 90 days. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 142.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 555,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,750,000 after acquiring an additional 326,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter worth $2,010,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $1,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

