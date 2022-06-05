Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.60.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SEMR. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Semrush from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Semrush from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Semrush from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Semrush from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Semrush alerts:

NASDAQ:SEMR traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $11.01. The stock had a trading volume of 190,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,966. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.20 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.70. Semrush has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $32.48.

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $57.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.98 million. Semrush had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Semrush will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 4,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $45,100.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,645.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cat Rock Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Semrush by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 5,050,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,820 shares during the period. Dorsey Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Semrush by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 3,445,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,138,000 after purchasing an additional 828,523 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Semrush by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,208,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,366,000 after purchasing an additional 207,665 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Semrush by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its stake in Semrush by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 816,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 177,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

About Semrush (Get Rating)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.