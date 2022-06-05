Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Holdings Raised by Cat Rock Capital Management LP

Cat Rock Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) by 143.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,050,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,978,820 shares during the quarter. Semrush accounts for about 10.2% of Cat Rock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cat Rock Capital Management LP owned about 3.69% of Semrush worth $105,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEMR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Semrush in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Semrush by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Semrush by 302.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Semrush in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Semrush in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Semrush alerts:

In other news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 4,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $45,100.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,645.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

SEMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Semrush from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Semrush from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Semrush from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Semrush from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

SEMR stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.20 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.70. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $32.48.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $57.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.98 million. Semrush had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Semrush (Get Rating)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.