Secret Market Cap Hits $231.81 Million (SCRT)

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. One Secret coin can currently be bought for $1.42 or 0.00004784 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market capitalization of $231.81 million and $9.98 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Secret has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.22 or 0.00196196 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003197 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001261 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00009667 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.90 or 0.00329921 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

