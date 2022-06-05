Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.17.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SEE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of SEE traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.79. 477,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,423. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $53.87 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 355.49%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Sealed Air by 6.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Sealed Air by 269.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

