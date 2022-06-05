ScPrime Hits Market Cap of $14.96 Million (SCP)

ScPrime (SCP) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001179 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. ScPrime has a total market cap of $14.96 million and $5,274.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ScPrime has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003877 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006813 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

SCP is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 42,718,031 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.