Scotiabank Increases Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target to C$57.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares cut shares of Stelco from an outperform rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$48.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Stelco from C$62.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Stelco from C$62.00 to C$63.85 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$55.50 to C$64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Stelco from C$71.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stelco presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$59.08.

STLC stock opened at C$41.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.44. Stelco has a 12 month low of C$30.37 and a 12 month high of C$56.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$45.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.15%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

