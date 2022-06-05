SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson cut SBA Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $393.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $392.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $329.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.22 and a beta of 0.41. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $286.41 and a 12-month high of $391.15.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.72%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total transaction of $10,322,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,787,648.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,146 shares of company stock worth $12,383,193. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in SBA Communications by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $7,539,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

