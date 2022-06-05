SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 71.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $18,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in SBA Communications by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,884,193,000 after buying an additional 245,174 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,866,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,957,000 after buying an additional 12,803 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,539,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $987,759,000 after buying an additional 72,292 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 211.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,482,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,922,000 after buying an additional 1,006,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,446,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,630,000 after buying an additional 495,284 shares during the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $329.56 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $286.41 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15. The company has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 83.22 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.66.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.72. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.72%.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total transaction of $656,843.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,150,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,146 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,193 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

