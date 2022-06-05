SaTT Trading Down 3.2% This Week (SATT)

SaTT (SATT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One SaTT coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SaTT has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. SaTT has a total market cap of $3.95 million and approximately $100,058.00 worth of SaTT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,922.61 or 1.00039326 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001993 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001678 BTC.

SaTT Coin Profile

SaTT (CRYPTO:SATT) is a coin. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. SaTT’s total supply is 12,270,063,310 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,898,181 coins. SaTT’s official Twitter account is @SaTT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SaTT is www.satt-token.com . SaTT’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3407522.0

According to CryptoCompare, “SaTT aims to change the transaction between advertisers and content editors to be instant, transparent and secure! The SaTT is an ERC20 token created to facilitate advertising transactions with a smart contract. No more late payments or expensive banking services. A decentralized system for quantifying the results of a campaign thanks to third-party applications and smart contract. “

SaTT Coin Trading

