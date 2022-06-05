Samoyedcoin 1-Day Volume Tops $3.17 Million (SAMO)

Samoyedcoin (SAMO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 5th. Samoyedcoin has a total market capitalization of $19.30 million and $3.17 million worth of Samoyedcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Samoyedcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Samoyedcoin has traded up 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 63% against the dollar and now trades at $273.47 or 0.00910783 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.02 or 0.00433047 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00031581 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Samoyedcoin Coin Profile

Samoyedcoin’s total supply is 7,746,913,929 coins and its circulating supply is 3,490,267,968 coins. Samoyedcoin’s official Twitter account is @samoyedcoin . The Reddit community for Samoyedcoin is https://reddit.com/r/SamoyedCoin

Buying and Selling Samoyedcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Samoyedcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

