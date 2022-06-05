Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $271.80.

Get Salesforce alerts:

NYSE:CRM opened at $184.91 on Wednesday. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.89 and a 200-day moving average of $215.51. The firm has a market cap of $183.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $553,691.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $87,556.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,991,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,735 shares of company stock worth $26,965,080. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 589.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.