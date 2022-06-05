Sakura One Day Volume Reaches $120,986.00 (SKU)

Sakura (SKU) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. One Sakura coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sakura has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. Sakura has a market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $120,986.00 worth of Sakura was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 545.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.76 or 0.08615274 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $133.47 or 0.00449032 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00031453 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Sakura’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,000,000 coins. Sakura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sakura should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sakura using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

