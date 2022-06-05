Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 17,779 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Sage Therapeutics worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.32.

In other news, Director George Golumbeski bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $251,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $36.93 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $79.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average of $36.79.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by ($0.01). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,676.91% and a negative return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.64) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

