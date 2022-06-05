S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 640 ($8.10) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.96) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 828.33 ($10.48).

Shares of S4 Capital stock opened at GBX 278.60 ($3.52) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 313.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 450.14. S4 Capital has a 12 month low of GBX 250.60 ($3.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 878 ($11.11). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.07.

In related news, insider Scott Spirit acquired 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 297 ($3.76) per share, with a total value of £49,599 ($62,751.77).

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

