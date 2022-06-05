Ryder System (NYSE:R) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.90-4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71. Ryder System also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.40-$14.40 EPS.

R opened at $81.60 on Friday. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $61.71 and a 52-week high of $93.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.12.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.21. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.27%.

R has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Ryder System from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.83.

In other Ryder System news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $162,681.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $535,216.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,685.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of R. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ryder System by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Ryder System by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

