Ruler Protocol (RULER) Price Hits $0.41 on Top Exchanges

Ruler Protocol (RULER) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 5th. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on exchanges. Ruler Protocol has a total market cap of $1,531.30 and $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 53.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,442.25 or 0.11456934 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.63 or 0.00431446 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00031620 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruler Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruler Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

