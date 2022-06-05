Rublix (RBLX) Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last Week

Rublix (RBLX) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. Rublix has a market cap of $669,088.42 and $187.00 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rublix has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rublix coin can now be bought for about $0.0323 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 545.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.76 or 0.08615274 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $133.47 or 0.00449032 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00031453 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Rublix Coin Profile

Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 coins. Rublix’s official message board is blog.rublix.io . The Reddit community for Rublix is /r/Rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rublix’s official Twitter account is @RublixDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rublix is rublix.io

Rublix Coin Trading

