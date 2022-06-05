Royale Finance (ROYA) Price Down 12.3% Over Last Week

Royale Finance (ROYA) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Royale Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Royale Finance has a market cap of $276,083.06 and $3,416.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Royale Finance has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 58.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00297272 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001892 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.79 or 0.00426829 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00031316 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance launched on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,370,194 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

