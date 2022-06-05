Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Danaher (NYSE:DHR) to Outperform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $310.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their previous target price of $299.00.

DHR has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Danaher from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $331.93.

Get Danaher alerts:

NYSE:DHR opened at $266.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $265.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.50. Danaher has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $193.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ESG Planning bought a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $778,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 113,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,425,000 after acquiring an additional 15,619 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $869,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in Danaher by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 42,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.