Royal Bank of Canada Trims Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Target Price to C$50.00

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EGHSF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$58.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

EGHSF opened at $26.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day moving average is $32.99. Enghouse Systems has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.