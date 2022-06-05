Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $42.49 Million

Brokerages expect that Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) will report sales of $42.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Rover Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $42.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.90 million. Rover Group reported sales of $5.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 689.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rover Group will report full-year sales of $176.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $170.00 million to $179.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $255.84 million, with estimates ranging from $254.40 million to $257.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rover Group.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Rover Group had a negative return on equity of 21.97% and a negative net margin of 72.28%. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 133.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROVR. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Rover Group from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rover Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rover Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

In related news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 13,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $69,370.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 12,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $60,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,750 shares of company stock valued at $147,560.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROVR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Rover Group during the third quarter worth $40,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Rover Group during the third quarter worth $13,404,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rover Group during the third quarter worth $6,796,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rover Group during the third quarter worth $8,711,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new position in Rover Group during the third quarter worth $39,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROVR traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.68. The stock had a trading volume of 556,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,713. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average is $6.86. Rover Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.04.

About Rover Group (Get Rating)

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

