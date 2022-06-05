Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $505.55.

NYSE:ROP opened at $432.06 on Thursday. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $402.05 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $452.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.96.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

