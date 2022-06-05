Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ROKU. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Roku from $235.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Roku from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $305.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $210.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $217.27.

ROKU stock opened at $87.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.06 and a beta of 1.95. Roku has a 1-year low of $75.03 and a 1-year high of $490.76.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.56 million. Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Roku will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $62,397.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,337,262.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $182,803.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,349,125.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 331.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

