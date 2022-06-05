Robert W. Baird Cuts Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $75.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CPRI has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.53.

Capri stock opened at $49.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.34. Capri has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.30.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Capri will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Capri by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Capri by 194.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Capri by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 68,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

