Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,818.18 ($73.61).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,000 ($88.56) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 6,000 ($75.91) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($84.77) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($60.73) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 5,758 ($72.85). 1,869,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,336,685. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,354 ($55.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($87.00). The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The stock has a market cap of £93.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,736.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,434.19.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($67.94), for a total value of £40,919.40 ($51,770.50).

About Rio Tinto Group (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.