Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 4,700 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,700 ($59.46) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RIO. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($60.73) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($75.91) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,000 ($88.56) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,860.77 ($74.15).

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 5,758 ($72.85) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,736.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,427.38. The company has a market cap of £93.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,354 ($55.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($87.00).

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($67.94), for a total transaction of £40,919.40 ($51,770.50).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

