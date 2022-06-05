Reviewing Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) and Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) and Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Crescent Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Devon Energy pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Devon Energy pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Devon Energy has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Devon Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Crescent Energy and Devon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Energy -16.38% 26.86% 2.70% Devon Energy 25.69% 36.57% 15.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Crescent Energy and Devon Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Devon Energy 0 6 7 1 2.64

Crescent Energy presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.44%. Devon Energy has a consensus price target of $68.06, suggesting a potential downside of 11.63%. Given Crescent Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Crescent Energy is more favorable than Devon Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Crescent Energy has a beta of 2.51, meaning that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Devon Energy has a beta of 2.59, meaning that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.9% of Crescent Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.0% of Devon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.0% of Crescent Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Devon Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crescent Energy and Devon Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Energy $1.48 billion 2.09 -$358.54 million N/A N/A Devon Energy $12.21 billion 4.16 $2.81 billion $5.33 14.45

Devon Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Crescent Energy.

Summary

Devon Energy beats Crescent Energy on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Energy (Get Rating)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 1,528 gross undrilled locations, including 567 gross operated drilling locations; and 531.6 net million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Devon Energy (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

