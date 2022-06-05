Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,312,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,586 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $34,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 296,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 119,137 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 36.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 19,789 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $24.23 on Friday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $33.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.21.

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Resideo Technologies news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 65,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $1,508,465.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,081 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,515.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on REZI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Resideo Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.