Ren 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $22.77 Million (REN)

Ren (REN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. In the last week, Ren has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. One Ren coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000483 BTC on exchanges. Ren has a market capitalization of $144.66 million and approximately $22.77 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ren

Ren (REN) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 999,037,500 coins. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official website is renproject.io . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

