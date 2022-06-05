Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $122.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $80.00.

RGA has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.67.

Shares of RGA opened at $123.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $128.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.88.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.11%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $487,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,384.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 49.2% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

