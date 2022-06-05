Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $2.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.42 and the highest is $2.94. Reinsurance Group of America reported earnings per share of $4.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will report full-year earnings of $9.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $10.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $15.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.90 to $15.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Reinsurance Group of America.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 2.52%. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RGA shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

RGA stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.39. The company had a trading volume of 180,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,763. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.88. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $128.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.11%.

In related news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $487,362.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,384.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 150,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,700,000 after buying an additional 24,229 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth about $912,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 397,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,257,000 after purchasing an additional 15,843 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,436,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

