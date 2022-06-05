Refinable Market Capitalization Tops $1.72 Million (FINE)

Refinable (FINE) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. In the last seven days, Refinable has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. Refinable has a market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 117.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,987.15 or 0.09986856 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.37 or 0.00439194 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00031503 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

