Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 8,400 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a GBX 8,400 ($106.28) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,425 ($68.64) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($91.09) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($67.05) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,700 ($97.42) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($101.21) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,360.42 ($93.12).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,782 ($73.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,020 ($101.47). The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

