Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 8,400 Price Target at HSBC

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2022

HSBC set a GBX 8,400 ($106.28) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RBGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,425 ($68.64) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($91.09) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($67.05) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,700 ($97.42) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($101.21) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,360.42 ($93.12).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,782 ($73.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,020 ($101.47). The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group (Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

