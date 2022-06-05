Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Price Down 9.6% This Week

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 4th. In the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $394,569.09 and approximately $8,847.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,707.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,787.80 or 0.06018038 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000273 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00016900 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.70 or 0.00211058 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $186.01 or 0.00626157 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $188.87 or 0.00635782 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00073223 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,536,351 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

